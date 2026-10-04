Iran reviewing US response to diplomatic proposal presented at UN: Gharibabadi

Iran is currently assessing a response from the United States regarding a diplomatic proposal put forward during United Nations meetings in New York City. The proposal, originally outlined by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, was conveyed to Washington through diplomatic intermediaries in an effort to address ongoing regional tensions.

Confirming the latest development, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated that Tehran is evaluating the terms delivered by the third-party channels, Al Jazeera reported. “These views are currently under review in Iran. If the Islamic Republic of Iran’s final response is prepared, the necessary steps will be taken through the appropriate channels,” said Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

Earlier in the day, a commercial tanker transiting the strategic Strait of Hormuz was struck by an unidentified projectile on Sunday, sustaining damage to its engine room. According to an advisory issued by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the vessel's captain confirmed the strike, which directly targeted the ship's engine department.

Despite the impact, maritime authorities confirmed that all crew members on board are safe. Additionally, no environmental contamination or oil spills have been reported in the immediate aftermath of the incident. Relevant maritime security authorities have launched an investigation into the attack. Meanwhile, UKMTO has advised all commercial vessels navigating the region to exercise heightened caution and promptly report any suspicious maritime activity.

On the other hand, a US official told CNN on Monday (local time) that US President Donald Trump is willing to give Iran sanctions relief and release frozen funds as part of a final deal, but only if Tehran offers “concrete progress” on the nuclear issue, as mediators sought to bring both countries back to the negotiating table. The United States is having “positive and constructive discussions through the mediators,” the official said, while noting that there would be no deal unless nuclear issues were addressed.

Trump on Saturday (local time) rejected Iran’s latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, calling it “unacceptable.” On Sunday (local time), Trump told Axios that he expected more talks with Iran to take place this week. The US official said Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were leading the talks on the US side.

Trump, however, disputed the suggestion that he had “offered” Iran any concession, saying on Truth Social on Monday that he “offered them nothing!” According to the official, Iran has indicated that it is flexible on nuclear issues, but the two sides have not reached an agreement on the timing of the commitments.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday (local time) that Tehran had held further indirect talks with the United States through Qatari mediators in New York, as reported by Al Jazeera. He said Iran was awaiting an official response from Washington, “hopefully” expected by Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, Araghchi said articulating Iran’s stance on regional tensions and the critical security situation in the Strait of Hormuz was the focal point of his visit during last week’s United Nations General Assembly session.

According to Al Jazeera, the Iranian foreign minister reiterated that Tehran had put forward a fair and logical plan to resolve the crisis and reopen the vital shipping lane, provided specific conditions were met. Last week, on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, Araghchi outlined a seven-day proposal under which Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz if certain conditions were met by Washington.

Iran said the proposal was conveyed through intermediaries and linked the reopening of the waterway to measures including an easing of US military pressure. However, on Sunday (local time), US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said Washington had rejected the proposal, claiming Tehran had sought sanctions relief and access to “billions in frozen assets” before negotiations on its nuclear programme. (ANI)