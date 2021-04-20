Left Menu

PM assures all possible support, smooth approval process for COVID-19 vaccine candidates currently undergoing trials: Official statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:59 IST
PM assures all possible support, smooth approval process for COVID-19 vaccine candidates currently undergoing trials: Official statement.

PM assures all possible support, smooth approval process for COVID-19 vaccine candidates currently undergoing trials: Official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS RDA writes to Shah, demands strict action against comedian Sunil Pal for 'obnoxious' remark

The AIIMS Resident Doctors Association RDA has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the strictest steps for the derogatory and obnoxious comments by comedian Sunil Pal in an entertainment channel against doctors involved in CO...

Guardiola urges City owners to break silence on Super League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola called on his clubs ownership to break its silence on the creation of a breakaway Super League, which he believes threatens the integrity and values of the sport.Guardiola said he is still waiting for m...

Amid surge, TN govt directs pvt hospitals to allocate 50 per cent beds for covid patients

Chennai, Apr 20 PTI With COVID-19 spreading at a fast pace in Tamil Nadu, the government on Tuesday directed private hospitals to allocate at least 50 per cent of their beds for coronavirus patients.In view of the present circumstances all ...

Russia expels 2 Bulgarian diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Russia on Tuesday ordered two Bulgarian diplomats to leave the country within 72 hours, a move that comes a month after Bulgaria expelled two Russian diplomats over espionage accusations. Russias Foreign Ministry summoned Bulgarian Ambassad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021