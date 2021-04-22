Left Menu

UP, Haryana cops blocking Delhi's oxygen supply. Urge Centre to ensure supply even if that requires taking paramilitary help: Manish Sisodia.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 14:34 IST
UP, Haryana cops blocking Delhi's oxygen supply. Urge Centre to ensure supply even if that requires taking paramilitary help: Manish Sisodia.

UP, Haryana cops blocking Delhi's oxygen supply. Urge Centre to ensure supply even if that requires taking paramilitary help: Manish Sisodia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Japan raises emissions cut target to 26 per cent by 2030

Japan says it will raise its greenhouse gas emissions reduction target to 46 per cent on 2013 levels from 26 per cent, NHK television reported. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality in Japan by 2050.Suga ...

Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble ASAP

Singapore and Hong Kong said on Thursday that they hoped a long-delayed air travel bubble between the two cities would start soon, but no date had been fixed.A hotly anticipated travel link between the two Asian financial hubs was delayed l...

Critics denounce Japan asylum reform as human rights violation

A planned reform of Japans asylum law that would make it easier to deport failed applicants for refugee status drew fierce criticism on Thursday from lawyers, lawmakers and human rights groups who said it ran counter to international norms....

Over 2,550 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Official data

Over 2,550 distress calls from COVID-19 patients were dispatched to ambulances in the national capital daily for the last one week, numbers compiled by the city government show, highlighting the severity of the ongoing wave of the pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021