HC says Delhi government's system has failed as black marketing of oxygen cylinders and medicines is going on.

... ...
COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Ashika Stock Broking on Tuesday announced its partnership with Vested Finance to enable Indian investors to invest in US stocks.In addition, it expands the range of services provided by Ashika Group and benefits customers with an opportunit...
A sudden cardiac arrest can be fatal if not treated within 3 to 5 minutes. If blood circulation to the brain is not restored within 3 minutes it deprives oxygen to the brain, causing irreversible brain damage. Despite a downtime of 20 minu...
The Haryana police on Tuesday seized over 11,000 liquor bottles that were allegedly being smuggled to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in two separate incidents,, officials said.Acting on a tip-off, they impounded a truck from Rohtak district and se...
DoorDash is launching lower-priced delivery options for US restaurants, responding to criticism that the commissions it charges are too high for the beleaguered industry.The San Francisco delivery company said Tuesday it will offer a new ba...