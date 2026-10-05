Motor racing-F1 driver Bottas pedalling from Malaysia to Singapore GP
Cadillac Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas is pedalling to the Singapore Grand Prix from Malaysia after retiring from Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sepang circuit and getting on his bike. A keen cyclist, the F1 veteran decided not to fly or drive the 350km distance but to get there under his own power instead.
A team spokeswoman said the Finn would take three days to get there. Practice for the Singapore race starts on Friday, with media commitments on Thursday. Bottas posted a video on Instagram of himself cycling in the dark with a torch lighting up the path ahead.
The 37-year-old has taken part in numerous cycling races over the years and his Australian partner Tiffany Cromwell is a professional road and gravel cyclist. Cromwell had posted a video on her Instagram account last week of her and Bottas training around the palm oil plantations and Sepang coast.