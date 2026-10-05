Motor racing-F1 driver Bottas pedalling from Malaysia to Singapore GP 

Cadillac Formula One ​driver Valtteri Bottas is ​pedalling to the ‌Singapore Grand ​Prix from Malaysia after retiring from Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix ‌at the Sepang circuit and getting on his bike. A keen cyclist, the F1 veteran decided not to ‌fly or drive the 350km distance but to ‌get there under his own power instead.

A team spokeswoman said the Finn would take three days to get there. ⁠Practice for ​the Singapore ⁠race starts on Friday, with media commitments on Thursday. Bottas posted ⁠a video on Instagram of himself cycling in the ​dark with a torch lighting up the path ⁠ahead.

The 37-year-old has taken part in numerous cycling races ⁠over ​the years and his Australian partner Tiffany Cromwell is a professional road and gravel cyclist. Cromwell ⁠had posted a video on her Instagram account last week ⁠of ⁠her and Bottas training around the palm oil plantations and Sepang coast.