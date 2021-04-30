Israeli rescue service official confirms nearly 40 killed in stampede at religious festival.

... ...
COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong was among four people who pleaded guilty on Friday of participating in an illegal assembly on June 4 last year to commemorate the 1989 crackdown on protesters in and around Beijings Tiananmen Square....
New Zealanders are still reporting negative impacts on mental health and income from the coronavirus pandemic, despite living in one of the worlds few countries to have largely returned to normal.The Pacific island nation, which has had onl...
Nearly six months since the conflict between Ethiopian Government security forces and regional forces of the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front TPLF began in early November, most rural areas have remained cut off from communications and electr...
Nearly 40 people were killed and over 100 injured in a stampede that broke out overnight at a Jewish religious gathering attended by tens of thousands of people in northern Israel, according to media reports on Friday.The mass gathering was...