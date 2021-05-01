The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
The US will restrict travel from India starting on May 4, the White House said Friday, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.White House press secre...
Wall Street dropped on Friday, with Apple, Alphabet and other tech-related companies dipping despite recent strong quarterly earnings reports. A day after the SP 500 closed at a record high, Apple , Google-parent Alphabet and Facebook each ...
Joshua James Duggar, the 33-year-old former star of the popular reality TV show 19 Kids and Counting, appeared in federal court on Friday to face criminal charges that he received and possessed child pornography, the U.S. Justice Department...
Masks, temperature checks and no hugs with Mickey Mouse greeted visitors to Disneyland in California on Friday as Walt Disneys original theme park reopened for the first time in over a year. Under coronavirus pandemic guidelines, The Happie...