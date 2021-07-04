Development not possible without unity in country. Basis of unity should be nationalism, glory of ancestors: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 19:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Development not possible without unity in country. Basis of unity should be nationalism, glory of ancestors: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohan Bhagwat
Advertisement