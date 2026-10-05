Spanish PM Sanchez to make morning announcement amid speculation about early election

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 11:50 IST
Spanish PM Sanchez to make morning announcement amid speculation about early election

​Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will make an institutional declaration at ‌9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Monday, his office said, amid widespread expectations he will call an early ‌general election.

The potential decision to move the election ‌forward despite it being scheduled for next year would come after the lower house of parliament on Friday rejected the ⁠government's ​attempt to curb ⁠the country's housing crisis amid massive protests. "It's logical to ⁠call elections now. There will not be a more favourable ​scenario. It's risky and he could lose the government ⁠but nonetheless, I don't think that he will have ⁠a better ​moment," said political analyst Eduardo Bayon.

However, Sanchez has repeatedly insisted the elections would be in ⁠2027 and that he would finish the constitutional four-year term. A ⁠government ⁠spokesperson declined to confirm the nature of the announcement ahead of time.

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