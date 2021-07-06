Ministry of Cooperation will provide separate administrative, legal, policy framework for strengthening cooperative movement: Govt sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 21:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Ministry of Cooperation will provide separate administrative, legal, policy framework for strengthening cooperative movement: Govt sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Govt
- Ministry of Cooperation
Advertisement