Nigeria military helicopter crashes with 32 aboard, rescue operations ongoing

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 19:56 IST
Nigeria military helicopter crashes with 32 aboard, rescue operations ongoing

A Nigerian military aircraft carrying 25 passengers and seven ‌crew members crashed near a naval base in southwestern Ondo state after losing contact with air traffic ‌control while en route to Lagos, the ‌aviation minister said on Monday. The minister, Festus Keyamo, said in a statement that controllers lost contact with the aircraft ⁠at ​0813 ⁠GMT and were unable to re-establish communication before its disappearance was ⁠reported.

The wreckage was later located near a naval ​base in the coastal town of Igbokoda, and ⁠search and rescue operations were underway, he said. There was ⁠no ​immediate confirmation of casualties from the crash.

The crash is one of Nigeria's worst military ⁠aviation accidents in recent years and is likely to ⁠intensify scrutiny ⁠of flight safety and operational readiness as authorities investigate the cause.

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