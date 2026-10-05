Nigeria military helicopter crashes with 32 aboard, rescue operations ongoing

A Nigerian military aircraft carrying 25 passengers and seven ‌crew members crashed near a naval base in southwestern Ondo state after losing contact with air traffic ‌control while en route to Lagos, the ‌aviation minister said on Monday. The minister, Festus Keyamo, said in a statement that controllers lost contact with the aircraft ⁠at ​0813 ⁠GMT and were unable to re-establish communication before its disappearance was ⁠reported.

The wreckage was later located near a naval ​base in the coastal town of Igbokoda, and ⁠search and rescue operations were underway, he said. There was ⁠no ​immediate confirmation of casualties from the crash.

The crash is one of Nigeria's worst military ⁠aviation accidents in recent years and is likely to ⁠intensify scrutiny ⁠of flight safety and operational readiness as authorities investigate the cause.