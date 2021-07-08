Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar again appeals to farmer unions to end protest against farm laws and come for talks with government.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 19:25 IST
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar again appeals to farmer unions to end protest against farm laws and come for talks with government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Singh
- Tomar
Advertisement