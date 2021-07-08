At meeting of new Council of Ministers, PM says those no longer part of it made contributions and newcomers can learn from them: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 21:50 IST
