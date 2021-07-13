Cabinet Committee rejig: Ministers Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashwini Vaishnaw now in Cabinet Committee on Investment & Growth.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 09:13 IST
- Country:
- India
