Discussions focused on outstanding issues along LAC in Western Sector: S Jaishankar on talks with Chinese foreign minister in Dushanbe.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 20:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Discussions focused on outstanding issues along LAC in Western Sector: S Jaishankar on talks with Chinese foreign minister in Dushanbe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Western Sector
- Jaishankar
- Chinese
- Dushanbe
Advertisement