Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 22:29 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a ​summary ​of ‌current sports news ​briefs.

Valkyries' Janelle Salaun ‌unanimous choice as Sixth Player of Year

Golden State Valkyries forward ‌Janelle Salaun was unanimously ‌selected as the 2026 WNBA Sixth Player of ⁠the ​Year, the ⁠league announced Sunday. Salaun earned ⁠the honor for the first ​time after receiving all 74 ⁠votes from a national ⁠panel ​of sportswriters and broadcasters. A player had ⁠to play more games as ⁠a ⁠reserve than as a starter to ‌be ‌eligible for the ​award.

TRENDING

1
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

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2
Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in close race

Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in clos...

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3
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Global
4
Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

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