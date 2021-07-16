Reliance Retail Ventures to hold 40.95 per cent in Just Dial; will make open offer to acquire additional 26 per cent stake: Statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 20:05 IST
