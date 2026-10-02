Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav inaugurates 13th Indian Harmonica Festival in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday inaugurated the 13th edition of the Indian Harmonica Festival at the Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in Bhopal, with around 200 artists participating in the event. Organised by the Harmonica Association specifically for mouth organ players, the festival is being held in Bhopal for the first time. The event brought together harmonica artists from different states, providing them with a platform to showcase their musical talent and celebrate the heritage associated with the instrument.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav welcomed and felicitated the participating artists on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti. "This is the 13th edition of the event organised by the Harmonica Association—specifically for mouth organ players—featuring around 200 artists showcasing their talent; it is being held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, for the first time. I welcome and felicitate them on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and Shastri Jayanti," the MP Chief Minister said.

CM Yadav said the initiative was aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Virasat se Vikas' (Development through Heritage) and aimed at encouraging artists from different parts of the country. "Aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Virasat se Vikas' (Development through Heritage), this initiative aims to encourage artists from various states across the nation; it is in this spirit that I have welcomed and felicitated them on behalf of Madhya Pradesh," added.

Yadav also praised the performance of young artist Siddhi Soni during the event and said her performance contributed to boosting the enthusiasm among participants and audiences. "Today, a talented young girl, Siddhi Soni, gave a wonderful performance here... and together, we all contributed to boosting the enthusiasm of this entire event," the Chief Minister said.

The festival, which is being organised in Bhopal for the first time, provided harmonica players from across the country an opportunity to come together and present their performances. The participation of artists from different states added to the diversity of the musical programme and highlighted the growing platform for harmonica players. The event was organised as part of the celebrations marking Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti. The festival also sought to promote the musical tradition associated with the mouth organ while encouraging artists to present their talent before audiences.

The 13th Indian Harmonica Festival brought together around 200 artists for the musical programme in Bhopal, with the participation of young and experienced performers. (ANI)