Discussions will focus on regional, global issues including Covid, Indo-Pacific, Afghanistan: MEA on Antony Blinken's India visit.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 19:58 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
