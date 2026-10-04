Russia to intensify strikes on Ukraine after Zelenskiy remarks, defence ministry says
Russia will intensify strikes on targets in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine following recent remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday. The ministry said Russian forces would step up attacks on military facilities, defence industry sites and related infrastructure in Kyiv and elsewhere in Ukraine.
Zelenskiy told Reuters in an interview that Ukraine will double down on attacking Russian oil refineries in response to a new policy of airstrikes by Moscow designed to force people to abandon Kyiv and other cities, but will not target civilians.