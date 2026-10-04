Russia to intensify strikes on Ukraine after Zelenskiy remarks, defence ministry says

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 15:34 IST
Russia to intensify strikes on Ukraine after Zelenskiy remarks, defence ministry says

​Russia will ​intensify strikes on ‌targets in ​Kyiv and other regions of ‌Ukraine following recent remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Russian Defence Ministry ‌said on Sunday. The ministry ‌said Russian forces would step up attacks on military facilities, defence industry ⁠sites ​and ⁠related infrastructure in Kyiv and elsewhere in ⁠Ukraine.

Zelenskiy told Reuters in an interview ​that Ukraine will double down on ⁠attacking Russian oil refineries in ⁠response ​to a new policy of airstrikes by Moscow designed ⁠to force people to abandon Kyiv and ⁠other ⁠cities, but will not target civilians.

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