Assam to deploy 3 commando battalions in Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi districts bordering Mizoram: CM Himanta Sarma after border clash.
PTI | Silchar | Updated: 27-07-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 14:11 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
