Minister Delegate for Europe of France Benjamin Haddad on three-day visit to India

Benjamin Haddad, Minister Delegate for Europe of France, is on a three-day visit to India until Tuesday. According to the Embassy of France in India, this visit takes place as the European Union expands its strategic partnerships and invests in its competitiveness to ensure its strategic autonomy.

On October 4 and 5, Minister Haddad will participate in the Munich Leaders Meeting, organised by the Munich Security Conference, speaking at the sessions on "The Mother of All Deals and Her Offspring: The Next Generation of Trade Agreements" and "(More) Need for Speed: Middle Powers in the Global Tech Race," the Embassy stated. On October 6, Minister Haddad will take part in the France-India 1.5 Track Dialogue, jointly organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) and the French think tank Foundation for Strategic Research (Fondation pour la recherche stratégique).

He will also speak at the Raisina Forum for the Future of Diplomacy, in the session "The Atlantic Unravelling: Who Secures the West?", and meet with French, European and Indian actors of the relationship. Ahead of the visit, Minister Haddad said, "At a time of unprecedented momentum in EU-India ties, I am delighted to visit New Delhi to engage in dialogue on global issues with thought leaders, think tanks and Indian civil society. Over the course of the last decades, the France-India Special Global Strategic Partnership has paved the way for closer cooperation between the European Union and India, which I look forward to strengthening."

The Embassy noted that during the course of this trip, Minister Haddad will also visit two major French companies present in India: Schneider Electric and Airbus. (ANI)