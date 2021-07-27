Seven Oppn parties urge President Ram Nath Kovind to direct govt to discuss Pegasus, farmers' issues in Parliament: NCP's Supriya Sule.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 16:16 IST
Seven Oppn parties urge President Ram Nath Kovind to direct govt to discuss Pegasus, farmers' issues in Parliament: NCP's Supriya Sule.
