Delhi govt to seek suggestions from students, parents, teachers about reopening of schools, colleges: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 14:12 IST
Country: India
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
