India and the US share a strong interest in a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan: Blinken after talks with EAM Jaishankar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 16:03 IST
- Country:
- India
India and the US share a strong interest in a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan: Blinken after talks with EAM Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaishankar
- Blinken
- India
- Afghanistan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jaishankar meets Afghan counterpart ahead of key SCO summit
Jaishankar meets Afghan counterpart ahead of key SCO meet
Jaishankar meets Afghan counterpart Atmar; Discusses recent developments in Afghanistan amidst Taliban resurgence
EAM S Jaishankar meets Afghan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar in Dushanbe, discusses recent developments in Afghanistan.
India's initiatives in Africa envisage co-benefits, promote local ownership: Jaishankar