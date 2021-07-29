Indian badminton star P V Sindhu enters quarterfinals of Olympic Games with straight-game win over Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 07:00 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 07:00 IST
