India's Praveen Kumar wins silver medal in men's high jump T64 event of Tokyo Paralympics with Asian record.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 03-09-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 08:36 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
