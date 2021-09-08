Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni would be India's mentor at T20 World Cup to assist head coach Ravi Shastri: BCCI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 21:14 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
