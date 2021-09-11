We emphasised on rules based order; Both sides agreed to maintain high level engagement: Rajnath Singh after India-Australia 2+2 dialogue.
11-09-2021
We emphasised on rules based order; Both sides agreed to maintain high level engagement: Rajnath Singh after India-Australia 2+2 dialogue.
