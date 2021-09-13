Pusa bio-decomposer audit by central agency says Delhi farmers happy with use of microbial solution for stubble management: Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 12:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Pusa bio-decomposer audit by central agency says Delhi farmers happy with use of microbial solution for stubble management: Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement