India is mother of democracy; democracy is not only constitutional structure for us but spirit as well: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 18:30 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
