Defence Ministry signs contract with Airbus Defence and Space for procurement of 56 C-295 transport aircraft for IAF: officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 11:27 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
