NCLT committed an error in not granting Zee Entertainment sufficient time for filing reply to Invesco plea, says NCLAT.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 19:53 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
