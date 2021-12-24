Assembly of more than five persons banned in public places between 9 pm to 6 am in Maharashtra in view of surge in COVID-19 cases: officials.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 20:59 IST
- Country:
- India
