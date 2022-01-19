Govt expert panel recommends regular market approval for SII's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin: Official sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 20:50 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
