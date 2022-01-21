Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, quits BJP, to contest election from Panaji as independent candidate.
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-01-2022 18:51 IST
- Country:
- India
