SC asks Punjab Police not to arrest SAD leader Majithia till Jan 31 when it will hear his pre-arrest bail plea in drugs case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 11:16 IST
Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
