Total 246 militants of United Gorkha People's Organisation, Tiwa Liberation Army formally surrender before Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-01-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 18:01 IST
- Country:
- India
