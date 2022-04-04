Next-generation crimes cannot be tackled with old techniques; have to try to take criminal justice system to next era: Amit Shah in LS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 19:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Next-generation crimes cannot be tackled with old techniques; have to try to take criminal justice system to next era: Amit Shah in LS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
Advertisement