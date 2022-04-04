Left Menu

Next-generation crimes cannot be tackled with old techniques; have to try to take criminal justice system to next era: Amit Shah in LS.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 19:11 IST
Next-generation crimes cannot be tackled with old techniques; have to try to take criminal justice system to next era: Amit Shah in LS.
  • Country:
  • India

Next-generation crimes cannot be tackled with old techniques; have to try to take criminal justice system to next era: Amit Shah in LS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022