Haryana CM Khattar moves resolution in state assembly which notes with concern resolution passed by Punjab assembly on Chandigarh issue.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-04-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 11:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Haryana CM Khattar moves resolution in state assembly which notes with concern resolution passed by Punjab assembly on Chandigarh issue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Haryana CM Khattar
- Chandigarh
Advertisement