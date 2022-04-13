Money laundering case: SC agrees to consider listing Malik's plea for hearing, asks lawyer Kapil Sibal to provide documents.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 11:13 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
