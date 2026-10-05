Germany at risk of violent conflict with Russia, intel chief says

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 14:39 IST
Germany at risk of violent conflict with Russia, intel chief says

Germany ​is at risk ​of entering a violent conflict ‌with ​Russia as Moscow steps up an increasingly aggressive "shadow war" against European democracies, the ‌head of Germany's foreign intelligence service warned on Monday.

"The confrontation we are facing with Russia has taken on a new, more ‌dangerous dimension," Martin Jaeger, head of the Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND), told lawmakers ‌at the annual public hearing of intelligence chiefs in parliament. "Germany is in danger of becoming embroiled in a violent conflict with Russia - ⁠the attempted ​attack in ⁠Leipzig is just one example," he said.

German authorities have warned repeatedly ⁠that Russia is conducting a hybrid campaign of drone and cyber ​attacks, accusing Moscow of being behind an attempted drone attack ⁠on Leipzig airport in August. Russia has repeatedly denied any intention of ⁠attacking ​NATO countries.

"We are not threatening anyone," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. "We have no intention of attacking anyone - ⁠whether in 2029, 2030 or 2050 - but if we are ⁠subjected to aggression, ⁠we will have no choice but to respond."

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