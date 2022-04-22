We are telling our negotiators to get it done by Diwali: British PM Johnson on India-UK FTA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 14:04 IST
- Country:
- India
We are telling our negotiators to get it done by Diwali: British PM Johnson on India-UK FTA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK's Johnson calls attacks in Ukraine a "systematic slaughter"
UK PM Johnson refuses to rule out triggering Brexit's Article 16
Ukraine President Zelenskiy meets British PM Johnson in Kyiv
Boris Johnson in Kyiv pledges more weapons
British PM Boris Johnson's office says he has travelled to Ukraine to meet with President Zelenskyy to show solidarity, reports AP.