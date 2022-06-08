Maharashtra records 2,701 new COVID-19 cases, highest in nearly four months; Mumbai sees 1,765 fresh infections, up from 1,242 a day ago: Health dept.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 19:03 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
