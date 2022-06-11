Indian men's hockey team stuns Olympic Champion Belgium 5-4 in shoot out in first match of two-legged FIH Pro League in Antwerp.
PTI | Antwerp | Updated: 11-06-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 22:04 IST
Indian men's hockey team stuns Olympic Champion Belgium 5-4 in shoot out in first match of two-legged FIH Pro League in Antwerp.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Olympic Champion Belgium
- Antwerp
- Indian
- FIH Pro League
Advertisement