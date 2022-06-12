Police stop Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari at Tamluk in Purba Medinipur dist, claim he was heading towards violence-hit Howrah.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-06-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 14:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Police stop Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari at Tamluk in Purba Medinipur dist, claim he was heading towards violence-hit Howrah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Howrah
- Purba
- Tamluk
- Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari
Advertisement
ALSO READ
At least 60 people arrested in connection with violence in West Bengal's Howrah district: Police.
Howrah clashes: West Bengal Governor expresses concerns over worsening law and order situation in West Bengal
Locals protest in WB's Howrah against controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma
Why should common people suffer because of sin committed by BJP: Mamata on Howrah violence.
60 arrested in connection with Howrah violence