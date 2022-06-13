459 Cong workers and leaders, including 26 MPs and 5 MLAs, protesting during Rahul Gandhi's appearance before ED, detained: Delhi Police.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2022 22:43 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
