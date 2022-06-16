ASEAN's role today is perhaps more important than ever before given geopolitical challenges, uncertainties that world faces: EAM Jaishankar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 10:56 IST
- Country:
- India
ASEAN's role today is perhaps more important than ever before given geopolitical challenges, uncertainties that world faces: EAM Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ASEAN
Advertisement