It would be prudent for India to comprehend situation along two unsettled borders as 'two-front contingency' & prepare accordingly: IAF chief.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 12:22 IST
- Country:
- India
It would be prudent for India to comprehend situation along two unsettled borders as 'two-front contingency' & prepare accordingly: IAF chief.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
Advertisement