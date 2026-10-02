Swiss economy minister Parmelin to quit Federal Council at end of year

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 15:07 IST
Swiss economy minister Parmelin to quit Federal Council at end of year

Swiss ​Economy Minister ​Guy Parmelin said on ‌Friday he ​would step down from the ruling Federal ‌Council at the end of this year after more than a decade in the ‌country's governing cabinet. Parmelin, who currently holds ‌Switzerland's rotating one-year presidency, made the announcement at a press conference. Rumours that Parmelin, a wine ⁠grower ​by ⁠trade who turns 67 next month, could retire ⁠have circulated for some time.

Parmelin, who belongs ​to the right-wing Swiss People's Party, has ⁠headed the Economy Ministry since 2019. His ⁠departure will ​trigger a change in the cabinet just as Switzerland gears up ⁠for federal elections in October 2027. He was ⁠elected ⁠to the Federal Council at the end of 2015.

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