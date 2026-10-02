Swiss economy minister Parmelin to quit Federal Council at end of year
Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin said on Friday he would step down from the ruling Federal Council at the end of this year after more than a decade in the country's governing cabinet. Parmelin, who currently holds Switzerland's rotating one-year presidency, made the announcement at a press conference. Rumours that Parmelin, a wine grower by trade who turns 67 next month, could retire have circulated for some time.
Parmelin, who belongs to the right-wing Swiss People's Party, has headed the Economy Ministry since 2019. His departure will trigger a change in the cabinet just as Switzerland gears up for federal elections in October 2027. He was elected to the Federal Council at the end of 2015.